Fresh out of prison, Palmetto man charged with sexually abusing child in 2015

A Palmetto man fresh out of prison after serving five years on drug convictions has been charged with sexually abusing a child in 2015.

Clifton Bean, 45, was arrested by the Sarasota Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s Service on Monday and remains in the Sarasota County jail on a $300,000 bond.

Police say the sexual abuse complaint was by a relative of the child in February 2015.

As detectives began to investigate, Bean was arrested and convicted on the drug charges. Bean was released from prison on Dec. 1.

Detectives began reviewing the case this month after new information was provided directly from the victim. The victim contacted police after receiving a text from Bean, according to investigators.

The victim, who was too fearful to talk about the abuse in 2015, came forward to cooperate with investigators because, “She didn’t want another child to go through what she did,” police said.

According to the charges, Bean sexually abused the victim from the time she was 8 until she was 12.

Detectives conducted a recorded call between the victim and Bean during which he said he was sorry and never meant to hurt her, polcie said.