Bradenton police investigate shooting in Village of the Arts

Bradenton police were investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of 12th Street West on Monday afternoon, according to the agency’s post on Twitter.

In a post made just before 4 p.m., the Bradenton Police Department urged residents to avoid the area. No additional details were available.

Check back for updates on this develiping story.

Giuseppe Sabella
Giuseppe Sabella, education reporter for the Bradenton Herald, holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He spent time at the Independent Florida Alligator, the Gainesville Sun and the Florida Times-Union. His coverage of education in Manatee County earned him a first place prize in the Florida Society of News Editors’ 2019 Journalism Contest. Giuseppe also spent one year in Charleston, W.Va., earning a first-place award for investigative reporting.
