Bradenton police investigate shooting in Village of the Arts

Bradenton police were investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of 12th Street West on Monday afternoon, according to the agency’s post on Twitter.

In a post made just before 4 p.m., the Bradenton Police Department urged residents to avoid the area. No additional details were available.

Check back for updates on this develiping story.

We are responding to a shooting at the 1100 block of 12th Street W. Please avoid the area if possible. — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) January 25, 2021