Troopers seeking tips after hit-and-run driver kills 76-year-old pedestrian on U.S. 41

An unknown hit-and-run driver killed a 72-year-old man early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 6:45 a.m., the man attempted to cross six lanes of U.S. 41 near 58th Avenue West in Bradenton, “under the cover of darkness,” according to a news release. Troopers say a vehicle traveling southbound struck the man, but the driver not stop to render aid.

Manatee County EMS responded to the scene of the crash and pronounced the victim dead.

Anyone with information related to the crash can contact Florida Highway Patrol at (239) 938-1800 or by dialing *FHP (*347) on a cell phone. Tipsters may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers by calling their toll-free line at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477).