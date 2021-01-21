Bradenton woman tried to kill deputy with a car, cops say. Her failed getaway caught on video

A 23-year-old Bradenton woman is facing an attempted murder charge, after she ran over a Manatee County sheriff’s deputy with a stolen car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the car, which had been involved in an earlier crash, on the south side of Mad Marks at First Street and 30th Avenue East in Bradenton, about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. As they approached, they say Katarina Van Fossen deliberately accelerated toward and hit one of the deputies with the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Van Fossen then struck another patrol car, causing another deputy to be flung to the ground.

Van Fossen was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, motor vehicle theft and fleeing to elude, among other charges. She remains in custody without bond.

The deputy who was struck by the car is said to be in good condition with various injuries.

Van Fossen was arrested in November 2019 on charges she stole her sick father’s credit cards, spending thousands of dollars on tattoos and at an adult nudity club.

Those criminal charges were dropped, but Van Fossen was sued in civil court by her parents, who were awarded more than $15,000 in damages, according to court records.