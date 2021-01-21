Manatee County man charged with molesting child in ‘secret closet,’ cops say

A 65-year-old Manatee County man was charged Jan. 17 with molesting a child under the age of 12, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

In a heavily redacted arrest report, deputies say Richard Davi molested the child in May.

The exact age and gender of the child were not released.

Deputies say Davi lured the child into his “secret closet,” to commit the act.

Davi was booked into the Manatee County jail where he remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.