Crime

Manatee County man charged with molesting child in ‘secret closet,’ cops say

Manatee

A 65-year-old Manatee County man was charged Jan. 17 with molesting a child under the age of 12, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

In a heavily redacted arrest report, deputies say Richard Davi molested the child in May.

The exact age and gender of the child were not released.

Deputies say Davi lured the child into his “secret closet,” to commit the act.

Davi was booked into the Manatee County jail where he remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service