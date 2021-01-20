Palmetto man shot to death in driveway in front of his home, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a Palmetto man dead in his driveway early Wednesday morning.

“Right around 4 a.m., officers were patrolling the area and heard some gunshots,” said Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler.

Juan Sanchez, who just turned 31 years old days ago, was found by officers in his driveway in the 1200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Place in Palmetto suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite attempts by officers and paramedics, Sanchez died at the scene.

Tyler could not yet provide details about possible motives or suspects.

“We are actively pursing several leads right now and the Manatee County Homicide Task Force has been working with us all day,” Tyler said.

Police are asking for anyone with any information about the shooting to call Detective Sgt Ryan LaRowe at 941-721-2000 ext. 6125 or 941-737-3027.

This is a developing story and will be updated.