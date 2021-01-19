Crime

After 12 years on the run, two Bradenton gang members arrested on racketeering charges

Manatee

The sheriff’s office has arrested two SUR-13 gang members wanted on racketeering charges, after they evaded law enforcement since 2009.

Feliz “Sombra” Falcon and Juan “Lil One” Falcon were the the last two remaining suspects charged as part of a 2009 sheriff’s office operation, dubbed Receding Water, who had not yet been arrested. As part of Receding Water, 14 members of the Sur 13 street gang, believed responsible for numerous crimes in Manatee, were charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

After about 12 years on the run, the two men were arrested after detectives received information that they were were at a home in the 200 block of 21st Avenue West in Bradenton. On Friday, the sheriff’s offic,e with the help of the US Marshals Task Force, was able to arrest both men at that home.

During the arrests, four family members attacked law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office. Lorenza Falcon, Micaela Falcon, Diana Dominguez and Raudel Reyes were all arrested, as well, and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. No one was injured during the arrests.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service