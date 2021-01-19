After 12 years on the run, two Bradenton gang members arrested on racketeering charges

The sheriff’s office has arrested two SUR-13 gang members wanted on racketeering charges, after they evaded law enforcement since 2009.

Feliz “Sombra” Falcon and Juan “Lil One” Falcon were the the last two remaining suspects charged as part of a 2009 sheriff’s office operation, dubbed Receding Water, who had not yet been arrested. As part of Receding Water, 14 members of the Sur 13 street gang, believed responsible for numerous crimes in Manatee, were charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

After about 12 years on the run, the two men were arrested after detectives received information that they were were at a home in the 200 block of 21st Avenue West in Bradenton. On Friday, the sheriff’s offic,e with the help of the US Marshals Task Force, was able to arrest both men at that home.

During the arrests, four family members attacked law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office. Lorenza Falcon, Micaela Falcon, Diana Dominguez and Raudel Reyes were all arrested, as well, and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. No one was injured during the arrests.