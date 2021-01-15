Manatee man watched Amscot customers cash their checks. He then robbed them, cops say

A 25-year-old Manatee County man suspected in a series of robberies involving Amscot customers, has been charged with armed robbery, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Chike Opene would watch people cash their checks at a local Amscot, follow them and when the opportunity presented itself, rob them at gunpoint.

Opene was arrested Monday in connection with a robbery that occurred Dec. 3. Surveillance video shows Opene following two individuals after they cashed their checks to a local bar, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say the victims left within a few minutes and drove home. Opene followed them, the sheriff’s office said.

Once the victims arrived home, Opene pulled in behind them, pulled a handgun and said, “Don’t make me kill you,” according to the report.

Opene robbed the victims of $600 and some personal items.

Detectives say Opene’s vehicle is seen at the same business near when two other robberies occurred, on Nov. 9 and Jan. 2.

Opene was booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 11. He was released the following day after posting a $50,000 bond.