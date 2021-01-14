Two men jailed after threatening to light another man on fire in Bradenton robbery, cops say

Two men are in jail on charges of armed robbery, armed burglary and burglary after tricking another man into thinking they wanted to buy his bicycle, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say Charles Shorter, 22, and Dejon Evans, 19, approached the victim on Sunday morning as the victim was riding his bicycle in the 1800 block of 14th Street West.

Shorter and Evans stopped the victim and said they would pay him $100 for the bicycle, but they only had $60 on them, according to the arrest report. Police say the two men convinced the victim to follow them back to a nearby apartment to get the rest of the money.

According to the report, the victim was invited inside to get out of the cold and that’s when Evans pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim’s face.

“You know what time it is,” Evans told the victim, according to police.

Police say Shorter grabbed the victim and told Evans to, “Run them pockets.”

Shorter and Evans took turns punching the victim and handed the gun back and forth while the other beat the victim, according to the report.

Police say Shorter and Evans then poured lighter fluid on the victim and threatened to light him on fire.

The victim surrendered $220 in cash and his cellphone, according to the report.

Police say the suspects took the victim’s sweater and shoes, photographed his driver’s license and told the victim now they knew where he lived if he tpld anyone.

Police determined that the apartment used in the robbery was supposed to be vacant, leading to the armed burglary charges.

Shorter and Evans were arrested a little more than a hour after the crime and booked into the Manatee County jail, police said. Both remain in custody without bond.