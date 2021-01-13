Firearms stolen from Bradenton gun shop. 14-year-old suspect is arrested

A 14-year-old boy is facing three felony charges after being in connection with a burglary of a Bradenton gun shopm according to Bradenton police.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious person at High Noon Guns, 5238 State Road 64 E., at about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 4. Police say upon arriving, it was clear the business had been burglarized and that an unknown amount of firearms had been stolen.

Investigators did not detail how the teenager was able to gain entry.

The next day on Jan. 5, investigators reviewed video footage and identified a possible suspect. Detectives from Bradenton police, as well as the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence in the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue East in Palmetto.

The teen was arrested on charges of armed burglary, felony criminal mischief and theft of a firearm.

Police did not provide any further information as to the number of guns stolen and if they were all recovered. Bradenton police said the case is still active and if anyone has information to call 941-932-9313 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.