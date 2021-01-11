Bradenton man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured skateboarder

A Bradenton man has been arrested and charged in a crash that left a skateboarder seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after midnight early Monday, Isaiah Devon Washington, 20, was driving a 2017 Mazda sedan south on 15th Street East, near 26th Avenue East, in Bradenton. A skateboarder was also headed south on 15th Street East, in the center of the road, when troopers said Washington hit the skateboarder.

The skateboarder, whose age was unknown according to FHP, was rushed to Blake Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Washington took off but was later found and arrested. He was booked into the Manatee County jail and is being held on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.