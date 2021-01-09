Crime

Mother and daughter charged in Palmetto armed robbery involving a hammer

Manatee

A Palmetto mother and daughter have been charged with armed robbery after using a hammer to attack a woman and steal her property, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Laterria Mann, 30, and her mother Latonia Buggs, 53, drove to a location where the victim was on Jan. 3 and attempted to force her into their vehicle.

When the victim refused, the mother and daughter attacked the victim, according to the arrest warrant.

The victim was struck in the head with a hammer, causing her to be hospitalized. Mann and Buggs then stole the victim’s purse and left the area, deputies said.

An arrest warrant was issued the same day and the two women were arrested later that evening.

Both were booked into the Manatee County jail and charged with armed robbery. They were released Jan. 5 after each posting a $20,000 bond pending a future court date.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service