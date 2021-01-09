Mother and daughter charged in Palmetto armed robbery involving a hammer

A Palmetto mother and daughter have been charged with armed robbery after using a hammer to attack a woman and steal her property, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Laterria Mann, 30, and her mother Latonia Buggs, 53, drove to a location where the victim was on Jan. 3 and attempted to force her into their vehicle.

When the victim refused, the mother and daughter attacked the victim, according to the arrest warrant.

The victim was struck in the head with a hammer, causing her to be hospitalized. Mann and Buggs then stole the victim’s purse and left the area, deputies said.

An arrest warrant was issued the same day and the two women were arrested later that evening.

Both were booked into the Manatee County jail and charged with armed robbery. They were released Jan. 5 after each posting a $20,000 bond pending a future court date.