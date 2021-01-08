Bradenton man raped woman in apartment complex parking lot, cops say

A 44-year-old Bradenton man is charged with raping a woman at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of 60th Avenue East on Jan. 3.

According to the arrest warrant, Eddie Lee McCall knew the victim and invited her into his vehicle for a conversation when he began making unwanted sexual advances.

When the victim told him to stop, deputies say McCall forcibly raped her.

Detectives conducted a controlled call between the victim and McCall, who acknowledged that the victim had told him to stop and said, “I’m sorry,” according to the warrant.

McCall was arrested on Wednesday. He was booked into the Manatee County jail and remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.