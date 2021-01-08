Crime

Bradenton man raped woman in apartment complex parking lot, cops say

Manatee

A 44-year-old Bradenton man is charged with raping a woman at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of 60th Avenue East on Jan. 3.

According to the arrest warrant, Eddie Lee McCall knew the victim and invited her into his vehicle for a conversation when he began making unwanted sexual advances.

When the victim told him to stop, deputies say McCall forcibly raped her.

Detectives conducted a controlled call between the victim and McCall, who acknowledged that the victim had told him to stop and said, “I’m sorry,” according to the warrant.

McCall was arrested on Wednesday. He was booked into the Manatee County jail and remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service