Masseuse charged with sexual battery. Sarasota cops say there may be more victims

Sarasota police detectives believe there may be additional victims of masseuse Michael Morris, 53, who was charged in early December with sexual battery on a client during a session at a salon.

Detectives began investigating Morris in September.

According to the arrest report, Morris offered a long-time client a free birthday massage and in the middle of the massage offered to provide a new type of massage. He then assaulted her, according to police.

Detectives staged a controlled phone call between the victim and Morris, who repeatedly asked the victim if he should expect the police to come and arrest him. Morris made several statements about the incident, police said.

“Since Morris’ arrest in December, Sarasota Police Department detectives have worked diligently to continue their investigation,” police said Wednesday. “Detectives believe Morris had contact with multiple people as a massage therapist and have reason to believe there may be additional victims.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.