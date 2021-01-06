Rifle-toting burglar charged with breaking into Lakewood Ranch house, cops say

The man who raised fears in a Lakewood Ranch neighborhood in December after home surveillance captured video of him armed with a rifle is in custody. He wants to apologize for “scaring the community,” according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Mark Kramer, 34, admitted to forcing his way into a screened lanai at a residence in the 6500 block of Summer Blossom Lane at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Detectives were contacted by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 30 regarding a similar case involving Kramer. While executing a search warrant in that case, investigators found a rifle that appeared to be similar to the one captured on video in Lakewood Ranch.

Detectives say they met with Kramer at the Sarasota County jail where he admitted to the crime and then revealed his motive for the break-in.

“During his interview, Kramer told detectives that he always fantasized about being a police officer or being in the military, and says that he ingested narcotics that night giving, him the courage to act out on his fantasy,” the sheriff’s office said. “Kramer says he drove through a Lakewood Ranch neighborhood and decided to sneak around as if he was on a mission. He also told detectives he had no intentions of stealing anything or committing further crimes. He also apologized for scaring the community.”

Kramer remains in the Sarasota County Jail on no bond in the Sarasota case. He also will be charged in Manatee County.