New Year’s Day shootings in Bradenton and Palmetto leave four injured, cops say

Two separate shootings in Palmetto and Bradenton on New Year’s Day that wounded four people may have involved the same suspects, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that, just before 8 p.m., a white Nissan Altima drove up to a residence in the 300 block of 21st Street in Palmetto. Two suspects got out of the vehicle from the front and rear passenger side doors and opened fire, wounding three people.

About 45 minutes later, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the 700 block of 27th Avenue West in Bradenton as she was walking in front of a residence. Witnesses described a vehicle similar to the one used in the Palmetto shooting.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The motive in both cases and the circumstances leading up to each shooting is still under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.