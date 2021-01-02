Bradenton domestic violence suspect killed in crash while fleeing deputy, cops say

A Bradenton man was killed when he crashed his car while fleeing from Manatee County sheriff’s deputies late Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before midnight, deputies had responded to a residence in the 6400 block of Prospect Road, after a 911 caller said the man was threatening to shoot a woman and their 1-year-old son. The victim ran to a neighbor’s house, but the child was still inside the home with the suspect when deputies arrived.

As deputies approached, the suspect ran from the home, got into his car and drove away, almost hitting several deputies as he fled. The child remained in the house, unharmed, deputies said.

As deputy gave chase, the suspect was on Whitfield Road heading westward toward U.S. 301 when he lost control, ran off the road, struck an MCAT bus stop, a power pole and two trees, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Deputies say they learned that the suspect had choked the victim, dragged her through the kitchen by the hair and beat her. The victim is 3 months pregnant, but she did not suffer serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office Violent Crimes Task Force, homicide unit, traffic unit and professional standards personnel all responded to the incident.

The sheriff’s office’s internal affairs unit is investigating the pursuit to determine if the deputy’s actions were appropriate, the sheriff’s office said.