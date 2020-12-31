Bradenton woman charged with attempted murder after she shot woman in the head, cops say

A 30-year-old Bradenton woman faces an attempted felony murder charge, after she shot another woman in the head, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Erika Cantu shot another woman shortly after giving the father of her children a ride home just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 23. The shooting happened in the 400 block of 60th Avenue Terrace Drive.

According to the arrest report, the victim was transported to Blake Medical Center. Her condition is unknown, but deputies say she was alert and able to tell investigators what happened.

The victim identified Cantu as the shooter, telling deputies Cantu “was trying to kill her,” according to the report.

Cantu was taken into custody and refused to cooperate with investigators.

She was booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 24 and remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.