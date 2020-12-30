Robbery at Palmetto fast food restaurant was an ‘inside job,’ cops say

A Palmetto fast food restaurant manager helped stage a fake robbery of the restaurant in August, according to police.

The manager, Holly Ferguson, and one of the fake robbers, Kevin Widner, have been arrested and charged in the case. There also is a third suspect, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Detectives say Ferguson, 34, a shift manager at Checker’s, 1001 Eighth Ave. W., met with the third suspect around midnight on Aug. 14 in the restaurant parking lot to conduct a drug deal. At that time, they also developed a scheme to stage a robbery of the restaurant.

Ferguson let the two other suspects know that just before 3 a.m., she would be in her office counting cash, according to court documents.

The third suspect gave Widner, a convicted felon, a handgun. They entered the restaurant from an unlocked side door, confronting another employee with the firearm, police said.

Then went to Ferguson’s office, and she handed over $900 in cash, detectives say.

Widner and the other suspect ran out of the store. Widner dropped his glasses accidentally fired the gun into the ground as he fled, police said.

In October, DNA evidence found on the glasses tied Widner to the crime scene, according to the warrant.

Widner admitted to his part in the robbery and told detectives it was an “inside job,” which led detectives to Ferguson, according to the warrant.

Arrest warrants for Widner and Ferguson were issued in November. Ferguson was arrested a short time later and charges were filed against Widner on Dec. 23.

Widner has been charged with grand theft, aggravated assault and armed burglary. Ferguson has been charged with grand theft.

Ferguson was released on bond while awaiting trial, according to court documents. Widner remains in custody on bonds totaling $120,000.