Arrests made in 2006 fatal shooting of Hardee teen Amber Woods

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in the 2006 fatal shooting of Hardee teen Amber Woods.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2006, a driver spotted the girl’s body about 20 feet from State Road 62, just three miles from Hardee County. Amber had last been seen by her aunt seven hours prior at their home in the 3100 block of St. Rd. 62 in Hardee County.

The case had gone cold until July 2019 when the sheriff’s office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County announced an additional reward of $10,000 for any information that would lead them to an arrest.

Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells is scheduled to detail the arrests at a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday. Wells will be joined by detectives handling the cases, the state attorney’s office and Amber’s family.

This developing story and will be updated.

