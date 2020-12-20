Man found shot to death in Manatee County neighborhood, sheriff’s office says

Law enforcement is investigating after a 32-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a Manatee County neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 2100 block of Third Avenue East, just outside of Palmetto city limits, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

There they found 32-year-old Jamaal Brooks lying on the ground behind the home, dead with two gunshot wounds.

Detectives have so far been unable to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting or identify any suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help to gather more information about the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office’s homicide tip line at 941-747-3011, extension 2519, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-TIPS or manateecrimestoppers.com.