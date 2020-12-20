Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man found shot to death in Manatee County neighborhood, sheriff’s office says

Manatee

Law enforcement is investigating after a 32-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a Manatee County neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 2100 block of Third Avenue East, just outside of Palmetto city limits, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

There they found 32-year-old Jamaal Brooks lying on the ground behind the home, dead with two gunshot wounds.

Detectives have so far been unable to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting or identify any suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help to gather more information about the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office’s homicide tip line at 941-747-3011, extension 2519, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-TIPS or manateecrimestoppers.com.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service