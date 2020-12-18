Bradenton substitute teacher charged with assaulting pregnant woman

A 29-year-old substitute teacher at Prine Elementary School in Bradenton has been banned from teaching anywhere in the Manatee County School District after he was charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.

The incident did not happen on school grounds.

Mason Virginiak-Morehouse on Nov. 30 got into an argument with the woman and grabbed her with both hands, pulling her to the ground, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Virginiak-Morehouse was aware the woman is pregnant. The victim told deputies it wasn’t the first time he had become physical with her, but she had not reported the previous incidents out of fear.

An arrest warrant was obtained Dec. 3 and Virginiak-Morehouse was arrested on Monday.

Substitute teachers at the district are hired by a third-party company ESS, a K-12 staffing and management company.

Troy Nelson, investigator for the district’s office of professional standards, said the district was immediately notified of the warrant on Dec. 3 and informed Viginiak-Morehouse through ESS that he “was not permitted to work at any district schools until his legal matter had been adjudicated through the courts.”

Nelson said he was removed from working, “as soon as we were made aware.”

Virginiak-Morehouse was booked into the Manatee County jail on a charge of battery while knowing the victim is pregnant. He was released the next day after posting a $750 bond.