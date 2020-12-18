Woman met Bradenton couple online. They left her robbed and naked in parking lot, cops say

A 35-year-old Bradenton man and a 33-year-old woman face felony charges after they robbed a woman at an Ellenton motel and dragging her naked through the parking lot with their car, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Star Stewart and Sharon Fowler met the victim through a dating site and agreed to meet at the motel before spending the evening of Oct. 22 at the Hard Rock in Tampa.

The victim won $1,000 while gambling and Stewart wanted a percentage of the winnings, which the victim declined to give him, according to the sheriff’s office

The trio returned to the motel in Manatee County and the victim went into her room. Deputies say Stewart was given a key to the room and he used it to enter later that night and demanded the money.

When the victim refused again, Stewart grabbed her purse and ran out of the hotel where Fowler was waiting for him inside their vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say the victim, who had been sleeping nude, chased after Star still naked.

According to the report, the victim caught up to Stewart as he was getting into the passenger’s side of the vehicle and as she reached into the vehicle, Fowler drove off while Stewart was holding onto her arm.

Deputies say the victim was dragged through the parking lot, suffering multiple scraps and cuts over her entire body before she was released as Fowler and Stewart drove away from the motel.

An ensuing investigation led to the identity of Fowler and Stewart, who was located Monday at the Manatee County jail, where he was being held on an unrelated resisting arrest charge.

Stewart was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and grand theft and remains in custody on bonds totaling $27,000. Fowler was picked up on similar charges, as well as violating probation. She remains in custody without bond.

