Parrish man killed by drunk driver in 5-car crash on I-275, troopers say

A 37-year-old Parrish man was killed in a five-car crash on Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg that also injured a Palmetto man in a separate vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. Thursday near the Gandy Boulevard exit in the southbound lanes.

Troopers say the victim was stopped in the center lane due to traffic when a 46-year-old St. Petersburg man failed to slow and crashed into the back of the victim’s vehicle. The impact caused a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles whose drivers had also stopped due to traffic ahead of them.

Bryant Aubrey Haney, the driver who failed to stop, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving while license revoked.

The Parrish man, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say Haney suffered only minor injuries and is currently in custody.

