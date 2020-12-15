Bradenton Herald Logo
Bradenton man charged in wrong-way crash on St. Petersburg highway

A 28-year-old Bradenton man faces multiple charges, including DUI, after troopers say he caused a wrong-way crash on a St. Petersburgh highway that injured a woman.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Thiago Dos Santos was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 175 about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, approaching the southbound exit ramp of I-275, and drove head on into the other driver, a 40-year-old St. Petersburg woman.

Troopers say Santos ran away from the crash scene. Law enforcement located him a short time later in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue South in St. Petersburg and he was taken into custody.

Santos was booked into the Pinellas County jail and charged with DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with injury and driving in the wrong direction.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
