Pedestrian killed on U.S. 301 in Bradenton. There were two hit-and-run drivers, FHP says

Siren lights from patrol car Getty Images/Stockphoto

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for two hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a pedestrian in Bradenton who had already been hit by another car.

About 6:24 p.m. Saturday, a 52-year-old man was trying to walk across U.S. 301 just north of 30th Avenue East, when he was hit by a southbound SUV. He was then run over by two other vehicles, FHP said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle stopped, but the drivers of the other two vehicles did not, FHP said.

FHP is seeking information about the second and third vehicles. The third vehicle was described as possibly a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information can call FHP at 239-938-1800 or Crimestoppers at 866-634-TIPS.