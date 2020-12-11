Bradenton man shoots his girlfriend in the face during argument, cops say

A 30-year-old Bradenton man is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he shot his girlfriend in the face, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say Michael Monix and the victim were arguing just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Avenue East

According to the arrest report, Monix “shot the victim one time in the face.”

The victim was transported to Blake Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

According to police, Monix claimed they were outside arguing when he heard a gunshot from an unknown direction, but he could not explain why he tried to hide his own gun in some nearby bushe, where police found it. Police say Monix then said he couldn’t remember all of the details because he had been drinking.

“It should be noted that the defendant was covered in blood from head to toe,”the report states.

Monix was booked into the Manatee County jail, remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.