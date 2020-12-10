Road rage incident in Bradenton turns violent. Victims escape by running over attacker, cops say

Victims of a road rage incident were able to escape after one of the victims ran over one of their attackers, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims, a female driver, a male passenger and children, were driving northbound on U.S. 301 about 6:30 p.m. Monday when Jesus Espina, 27, began to pass them in an aggressive manner and threw a bottle at their vehicle.

In an attempt to get Espina’s tag number, the victims followed Espina to the 1900 block of Whitfield Park Loop where Espina was picking up his brother.

Deputies say Espina and his brother approached the victims’ car. The male passenger got out, and the three men began to argue. During the argument, Espina brandished a knife and tried to stab the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The three men began to scuffle, at which time the woman got out of the car and tried to use pepper spray on Espina and his brother, but the effort was unsuccessful, according to the arrest report.

The woman then got back into her car and ran over Espina’s brother, giving her passenger a chance to get back in the car, according to the report.

Deputies say Espina jumped on the car and began to stab at the windshield and then began to stab at the window where the children were located, breaking the window with the blade.

The victims drove away and Espina called 911 because his brother was injured. The extent of his injuries are not known, according to the report.

Deputies said Espina gave deputies conflicting statements about what had happened. Espina said the victims must have broke their windows, “to make their story look good,” but ultimately admitted that he broke the windos, according to the report.

Espina was booked into the Manatee County jail and charged with using a deadly weapon and felony criminal mischief. He was released the following day after posting bonds totaling $6,500.

