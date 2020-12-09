East Manatee mobile home park residents ‘shocked’ after body found in trash can

Residents of a quiet mobile home park in East Manatee are still in shock after a neighbor made a gruesome discovery of a dead body in a 55-gallon trash can.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of the Windmill Manor park early Tuesday afternoon found a dead body inside a sealed trash can he had been storing for a couple for about two months. He assumed that it was holding personal belongings.

Neighbors in the Windmill Manor Mobile Home Park, which is off Natalie Way East, were out early on a brisk Wednesday morning taking their daily walk or walking their dogs. Although unwilling to give their names, they were willing to talk.

“I want to be clear that I don’t know the facts, but I can tell you what I do know,” said one neighbor, who is a member of the mobile home park’s neighborhood watch. “All I know is that it was an older couple. I’m not sure if they were temporary or permanent residents, but I’ve been here for seven years and I know they’ve been here for awhile.”

The neighbor said he never saw anything out of the ordinary at the couple’s home on Windmill Manor Lane.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Actually they had just done quite a bit of yard work just days before everyone thought they left. I saw them almost every day up until then sitting out on their lanai and never noticed anything that seemed unusual.”

Immediately upon opening the can, the neighbor who made the discovery was greeted with a foul odor.

The sheriff’s office confirmed it was a badly decomposed body. The case has been classified as a “death investigation,” pending the results of an autopsy to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

“It’s shocking,” another neighbor told the Bradenton Herald. “It shows that this kind of thing can happen anywhere.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Two other neighbors said the park is a quiet community and there have never been any issues. One of those neighbors arrived home from work about 6 p.m. Tuesday and said law enforcement was still on scene, but he did not hear about what happened until much later.

“I’ve lived here for over five years and there has never been any problems,” he said.

A woman walking her dog said the situation, “is very sad. It’s very nice in this community, but you never know what can happen.”

The sheriff’s office had no additional information to offer on Wednesday morning, but detectives say they are following several leads. The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The neighborhood watch member said he is trying to keep the community’s spirits up as everyone processes what happened.

“I’m just telling them not to give up,” he said. “This is still a beautiful place where all the people help one another and we’ll continue to do that. I’m hopeful they find out what happened because whoever that was has family somewhere that loves them and deserves to know what happened. It’s unsettling but we’ll get back to normal.”

Anyone with information about the case call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.