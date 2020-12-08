Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Bradenton man charged with burglary. He was caught with his pants down, cops say

Bradenton

A 44-year-old Bradenton man was found by a homeowner just outside his front door with his pants around his ankles at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say Ian Crimi was masturbating when confronted by the homeowner.

Crimi left the property and the victim followed him to keep police informed of his location.

Officers arrived to make contact with Crimi and found he was carrying synthetic marijuana in small plastic baggies.

Crimi was booked into the Manatee County jail and charged with sale of synthetic marijuana, burglary and exposure of sexual organs.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He remains in custody on bonds totaling $9,500.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service