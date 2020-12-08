Bradenton man charged with burglary. He was caught with his pants down, cops say

A 44-year-old Bradenton man was found by a homeowner just outside his front door with his pants around his ankles at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say Ian Crimi was masturbating when confronted by the homeowner.

Crimi left the property and the victim followed him to keep police informed of his location.

Officers arrived to make contact with Crimi and found he was carrying synthetic marijuana in small plastic baggies.

Crimi was booked into the Manatee County jail and charged with sale of synthetic marijuana, burglary and exposure of sexual organs.

He remains in custody on bonds totaling $9,500.