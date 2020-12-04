Bradenton Herald Logo
Crime

Carrying a rifle, burglar breaks into Lakewood Ranch home. Have you seen him?

Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County deputies are looking for a suspect seen burglarizing a Lakewood Ranch home while armed with a rifle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the burglary was captured on home video surveillance at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the Greenbrook subdivision.

The suspect is described as having a slim build and between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a beanie-style hat, ear protection headphones, sweatpants, gloves, Crocs and a face covering.

Deputies say the suspect cut the screen door to make entry into the enclosed lanai at the home. hecan be seen on video with a rifle. The suspect then is seen walking slowly around the pool deck.

“Detectives continue to look for additional video and information about this subject,” the sheriff’s office said Friday. “There have been no other reports of similar incidents in this neighborhood, or elsewhere in Manatee County.”

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Mark Young
