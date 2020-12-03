Sarasota woman asked for COVID relief money to pay back rent. It was all a fraud, cops say

A 39-year-old Sarasota County woman is facing a felony fraud charge after she tried to illegally obtain COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies started their investigation in late October after the county’s CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program began receiving “suspicious” applications from Shyla Marie Robinett, according to an arrest report.

Detectives say Robinett, of North Port, submitted several applications asking for a total of $7,700 for help to help her pay back rent on lease that didn’t exist.

Detectives made contact with the made up “landlord” on Robinett’s application in November and it learned that the person was only a friend who took in Robinett and her boyfriend, as well as “multiple” children after they were “kicked out” of their last apartment.

According to the report, Robinett and the friend only made a verbal agreement that she would pay for the utility bill while staying there and no lease was ever created.

However, detectives say Robinett stated in her applications that the funds were for back payments on the nonexistent lease in the sum of $1,200 a month.

Robinett submitted a fraudulent lease when applying for the funds and forged the friend’s name on the paperwork without the person being aware, the sheriff’s office said.

An arrest warrant was obtained Nov. 25 and she taken into custody on Thursday. Robinett was booked into the Sarasota County jail and charged with grand larceny, fraud and forgery.