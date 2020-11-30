Drug deal robbery in Manatee leaves 17-year-old dead, 14-year-old injured, cops say

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a drug deal gone wrong, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting and robbery attempt that occurred late Sunday night. According to a release, two victims planned to sell edible medical marijuana when four suspects fired shots at them.

When investigators arrived at Verna Bethany Road and State Road 64 East around 11:49 p.m., they found the 17-year-old victim deceased and a 14-year-old victim with “obvious gunshot wounds,” according to a release. The 14-year-old boy was flown to a local hospital and is expected to survive the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says it believes four suspects were involved in the Sunday night shooting. The victims agreed to sell the marijuana edibles to the four suspects, but the suspects attempted a robbery, firing multiple shots at the victims.

Deputies say they have arrested three of the four suspects, including two minors and a 19-year-old. A search is underway for a 21-year-old suspect. The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional information about the suspects.

Anyone with information about the Sunday night shooting is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.