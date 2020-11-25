Bradenton man charged with molesting multiple children

A 51-year-old Bradenton man is charged with forced fondling, lewd and lascivious behavior and capital sexual battery after decades of sexually abusing children, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Charles Fryman molested two young girls through most of 2018 and 2019, telling them his activities were “normal,” according to the arrest report.

Through the course of the investigation, an adult woman who was once in Fryman’s care many years ago was contacted and she, too, revealed sexual abuse at the hands of Fryman, deputies say.

Fryman was interviewed on Saturday and detectives say there were multiple inconsistencies in his story and an “outright lie,” according to the report.

Fryman was taken into custody and booked into the Manatee County jail where he is being held without bond pending a future court date.

