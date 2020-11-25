Bradenton Herald Logo
Crime

Bradenton man charged with molesting multiple children

Manatee

A 51-year-old Bradenton man is charged with forced fondling, lewd and lascivious behavior and capital sexual battery after decades of sexually abusing children, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Charles Fryman molested two young girls through most of 2018 and 2019, telling them his activities were “normal,” according to the arrest report.

Through the course of the investigation, an adult woman who was once in Fryman’s care many years ago was contacted and she, too, revealed sexual abuse at the hands of Fryman, deputies say.

Fryman was interviewed on Saturday and detectives say there were multiple inconsistencies in his story and an “outright lie,” according to the report.

Fryman was taken into custody and booked into the Manatee County jail where he is being held without bond pending a future court date.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
