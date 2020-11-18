Sarasota police on the hunt for a killer. Do you have information to solve this cold case?

Sarasota police say the combination of possible new evidence in a 1985 homicide and any new information from the public may help them solve the 35-year-old cold case.

Denise Marie Stafford, 28, was found dead on Oct. 13, 1985, in the 300 block of Tarpon Avenue in Sarasota.

Stafford was home alone with her child at the time and detectives believe she was killed between 11 p.m. on the night of Oct. 12 to around 3 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 13.

This is still an active investigation, so police are not releasing other known details about the killing.

However, police say Stafford and her husband were known to work at and visit former businesses in Sarasota such as the “Playground Lounge” and the “Sawmill Restaurant.”

Police say advances in evidence analysis and DNA technology, combined with any new information from the community, may be enough to help detectives solve the case.

The Sarasota Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case to call Investigator Jeff Birdwell at 941-263-6028 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or go online to sarasotacrimestoppers.com.