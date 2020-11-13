Bradenton man charged with raping woman

A 47-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman..

A Manatee County deputy on routine patrol on Oct. 15 came across a woman lying on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of 14th Street West. She told the deputy she had just been raped.

Brett Patton was charged with the crime on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, the victim was separating clothes preparing to walk to a laundromat when Patton approached her. Deputies say Patton asked her for help carrying something he had placed behind a nearby dumpster.

Since the victim has known Patton for a couple of years, she agreed, but when they walked behind the dumpster, Patton attacked, deputies say.

According to the report, Patton grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head against the wall and then raped her.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with a violent sexual assault. Clothing was collected for DNA evidence and a rape examination was conducted.

Patton was arrested Nov. 10 and booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of sexual assault and threats to commit violence after threatening the victim he would kill her if she didn’t stop fighting him. Patton remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.