He escaped Palmetto police in handcuffs. A week later, he was still wearing them

A 42-year-old armed robbery suspect who walked out of the Palmetto Police Department in handcuffs on Nov. 2 was captured five days later still in handcuffs.

According to the arrest report, Ronald John Giroux was initially approached by police for questioning regarding an armed robbery when he attempted to run away on Nov. 2. Giroux was arrested on an obstruction charge and taken to the the Palmetto police stattion where officers wanted to further question him on the armed robbery.

Police say Giroux gave a fake name while at the station, which delayed identifying him before he could be taken to the Manatee County jail. During that delay, Giroux was able to contort his body enough to get his handcuffed hands to the front of his body.

Giroux was able to walk out of the interview room undetected, make his way through the police station lobby and out the front door, according to the report.

An intensive search was launched using Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K9 and aviation units, but Giroux could not be found.

On Saturday, a Palmetto police officer was checking in on a homeless camp and spotted Giroux, who tried to run away but he was captured.

The officer went to handcuff Giroux when it became clear that Giroux was still in the original handcuffs, although the small chain on the cuffs had been cut, giving him freedom of movement.

Once taken to jail, police were able to discover Giroux’s true identity.

Giroux was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of escape, resisting arrest, giving false name to law enforcement and contempt of court for not answering a summons for drug possession charges.

He remains in custody on bonds totaling more than $55,000.

