Manatee deputies conduct sting to find unlicensed contractors. Over a dozen were busted

More than a dozen unlicensed contractors were busted in a sting earlier this week, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies worked with several agencies, including Manatee County Code Enforcement and the Florida Department of Businesses and Professional Regulation, to arrest 15 contractors who did not have a required contractor license. The sting, which took place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The following suspects were arrested:

Sean Hale, 35

Shannon Meszaros, 51

Alfredo Rabanal, 40

Godofredo Chapas-Melendez, 31

Daniel Martinez, 47

Keith Smith, 40

David Gomez, 47

Troy Johnson, 39

Justin Sowards, 35

Joseph Grimes, 56

Zakhia Saab, 55

Roland Troci, 54

Roland Meco, 52

Michael Young, 64

Eduardo Fonseca, 60

Suspects were charged with failure to obtain workers’ compensation coverage and unlicensed contractor. One other suspect was issued a notice to appear for unlicensed contracting, the sheriff’s office said.