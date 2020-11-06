Bradenton Herald Logo
Election Day argument over politics leads to Palmetto man pulling a gun, cops say

A 26-year-old Palmetto man was charged with aggravated assault after pulling out a handgun following a heated argument over politics on Election Day, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Raul Rodriquez pulled his work vehicle into a Bradenton oil change business and an argument over politics broke out between Rodriquez and the employee.

The argument became heated so the business owner attempted to diffuse the situation but was unable to calm Rodriquez down so he asked him to leave the business, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say Rodriquez pulled a small handgun from his pants pocket and pointed it at the business owner.

Rodriquez left without further incident. Deputies located Rodriquez who still had the gun in his possession.

He was booked into the Manatee County jail Nov. 3 on the charge. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released the following day pending a future court date.

