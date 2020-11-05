Man charged with raping, stabbing woman on Anna Maria Island beach

A 36-year-old Bradenton man is charged with sexually assaulting a woman on Anna Maria Island on Halloween night, according to the Holmes Beach Police Department.

Police say Jonathan Self attacked the woman at a beach access point on 46th Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

According to the arrest report, Self sexually assaulted the victim, but she was able to Push Self off of her, at which time he tried “to gouge her eyes out,” and began strangling her.

Police say the victim was able to reach her pocket knife and stab Self, who then wrestled away the knife and stabbed her in the neck.

Police located the victim on Gulf Drive, “nearly naked and covered from head to toe in blood,” according to the report.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a “deep stab wound to her neck,” police say. Her condition is unknown.

Self was located on Nov. 1 by Manatee County deputies and taken into custody.

Self was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of sexual assault with a weapon and using a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on bonds totaling $500,000.