Law enforcement searching for man who robbed Sarasota bank

Law enforcement is searching for a man who robbed a TD Bank location at 3450 Clark Road in Sarasota on Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the bank just before 1:30 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, but they were unable to locate the man. K-9 and helicopter patrols were also unsuccessful in finding him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the man entered the bank wearing a mask and demanded money. He did not show a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and in his 30s or 40s. In a surveillance image provided to the sheriff’s office, the man is wearing a checkered flannel shirt, white gloves and a mask featuring a graphic design.

The investigation of the crime scene continued on Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information to report about the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900.