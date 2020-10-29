Bradenton Herald Logo
Bradenton man charged with raping a child

A 20-year-old Bradenton man thought he could buy his way out of trouble after a child under the age of 14 said she would tell a family member of his ongoing sexual abuse of her, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Evan Stump first sexually assaulted the child in the summer of 2018 at a house party. The victim told deputies she didn’t immediately report what had happened because she was afraid of Stump who is known to have a violent temper, according to the arrest report.

The abuse was eventually suspected by others and Stump was reported to law enforcement.

According to the report, detectives monitored a phone call between the victim and Stump, who admitted assaulting her. When told by the victim that she was going to tell family, Stump said, “She can sue me. I have money. I don’t care.”

Stump was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of sexually battering a child. He remains in custody on bonds totaling $150,000.

