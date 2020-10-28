Bradenton Herald Logo
73-year-old Bradenton man charged with paying a child for sex, cops say

A 73-year-old Bradenton man is charged with raping a child between the age of 12 and 16, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Frank Cerbone met the child at a local convenience store on June 18 and offered the child $50 for sex.

The juvenile agreed but warned Cerbone of her age, to which he said it wouldn’t be a problem, according to an arrest warrant obtained on Oct. 15 after an investigation during DNA was collected from Cerbone’s bedding.

Cerbone was arrested Saturday and booked into the Manatee County jail.

According to the warrant, Cerbone admitted to having sex with the victim, but claimed the victim insisted she was 18.

Cerbone is charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a minor and remains in custody without bond pending a future court date.

