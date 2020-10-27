Bradenton man molested his guest in her sleep and took the photos to prove it, cops say

A 64-year-old Bradenton man is charged with sexually battering an incapacitated victim in her sleep and photographing the crime, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Elliot Weinstein was arrested Monday on an arrest warrant obtained in late May.

Weinstein was pulled over by a deputy on May 24 and arrested on a charge of driving on a suspended license. According to the warrant, once he was in custody, the passenger in the vehicle approached deputies to tell them what had happened.

Deputies say the victim was staying at Weinstein’s home, but they were only friends.

On the night of May 23, the victim told deputies she had gone to sleep. The woman, who said she was under the influence, awoke to find Weinstein taking off her socks and told him not to touch her, according to the warrant.

The victim fell back asleep and awoke again to Weinstein sexually battering her, deputies say.

Deputies say Weinstein admitted to assaulting the victim and that he had taken photographs. According to the warrant, the photos found on his phone showed the victim sleeping while he assaulted her.

Weinstein was arrested Monday and booked into the Manatee County jail on a charge of sexually battering an incapacitated person. He remains in custody without bond pending a future court date.