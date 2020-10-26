Ellenton man charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that left Parrish teenager dead

A 53-year-old Ellenton man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a crash that left a Parrish teen dead Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

David Andrew Shanks was being held without bond on Monday morning at the Manatee County jail, according to jail records.

At about 8 p.m., the 17-year-old on a motorcycle was headed east on U.S. 301, approaching the intersection with 42nd Avenue East, when troopers said Shanks made a left turn at the intersection from the westbound lanes, into the teen’s path, according to a press release.

The impact threw the teenage off the motorcycle and onto the road in the middle of the intersection, and send Shanks’ jeep into the ditch along the west side of 42nd Avenue East.

The teen was pronounced deceased on scene.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Shanks was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI damage to property or a person.