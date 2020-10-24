A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for DUI, cops say. He has resigned

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own deputies for driving under the influence.

Deputies say Charles Mick, 22, worked at the Manatee County jail as a correctional deputy and has been with the sheriff’s office since 2019.

Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Saturday morning around 4 a.m. where they found a vehicle in the grass in east Manatee County. The initial call said the vehicle had been parked there for over an hour.

Upon arriving, deputies found Mick in the driver’s seat and determined he had been operating his vehicle under the influence.

Mick was arrested and booked into his former place of employment. The sheriff’s office said Mick resigned Saturday afternoon.

