Manatee County woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, cops say

A 19-year-old Manatee County woman is charged with felony aggravated child abuse and felony child neglect after doctors determined her infant child’s skull was fractured.

Manatee County deputies say Miracle Mays is responsible for the injuries and that she waited more than three days to seek medical treatment for the child.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to Blake Medical Center on Oct. 13 after doctors found “significant skull fractures and a hematoma on the brain,” consistent with abuse.

Mays told deputies the infant began displaying signs of a problem as early as Oct. 10 when the baby couldn’t hold down its formula, had projectile vomiting and was lethargic.

Mays told deputies the child was solely in her care during the time between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, but tried to blame another person for playing rough with the baby, according to the report. Deputies say that person was interviewed and passed a lie detector test, at which time Mays recanted her accusation.

Mays denied knowing how the infant suffered the trauma, though deputies note that she remained consistent in saying she was in full care and control of the baby during the times in question.

Mays was booked into the Manatee County jail on Tuesday and remains in custody on bonds totaling $125,000 pending a future court date.