Bradenton woman turned over paralyzed man’s wheelchair and beat him, cops say

A 45-year-old Bradenton woman is charged with felony aggravated battery after she dumped a paralyzed man from his wheelchair in a fit of rage, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Lela Nivison was angry because she couldn’t find her lease and went into the disabled man’s bedroom, turned over his wheelchair and “beat the crap out of him,” according to the arrest report.

The victim was forced to crawl to a neighbor where law enforcement was called, deputies say.

According to the report, deputies found multiple sores on the victim’s body. Deputies noted the victim also was bleeding from areas of his body consistent with having to crawl over concrete and broken glass.

Nivison denied the allegations at the scene, claiming the victim did it to himself.

Nivison was booked into the Manatee County jail where she remains in custody on a $5,000 bond pending a future court date.