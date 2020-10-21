Bradenton man on motorcycle seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a motorcyclist seriously injured after a crash in Manatee County on Monday.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of 26th Street West and 38th Avenue West in Bradenton, troopers say.

A driver in a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on 26th Street, and a 31-year-old Bradenton man on a motorcycle was traveling northbound on 26th Street. At the road’s intersection with 38th Avenue, the driver in the Hyundai made a left-hand-turn that violated the motorcyclist’s right-of-way, according to FHP.

The sedan hit the right side of the motorcycle and caused the bike to overturn and land in the opposite lane of 26th Street. Instead of stopping, the sedan’s driver completed the turn and fled the scene, heading east on 38th Avenue.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, according to FHP, and was transported to a local trauma center.

Anyone who has information about the crash can contact Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or by dialing *347 on any mobile phone.

Troopers say the Hyundai Sonata was likely a 2011-2014 model.