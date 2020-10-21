Bradenton Herald Logo
Crime

Bradenton man on motorcycle seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

Manatee

Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a motorcyclist seriously injured after a crash in Manatee County on Monday.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of 26th Street West and 38th Avenue West in Bradenton, troopers say.

A driver in a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on 26th Street, and a 31-year-old Bradenton man on a motorcycle was traveling northbound on 26th Street. At the road’s intersection with 38th Avenue, the driver in the Hyundai made a left-hand-turn that violated the motorcyclist’s right-of-way, according to FHP.

The sedan hit the right side of the motorcycle and caused the bike to overturn and land in the opposite lane of 26th Street. Instead of stopping, the sedan’s driver completed the turn and fled the scene, heading east on 38th Avenue.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, according to FHP, and was transported to a local trauma center.

Anyone who has information about the crash can contact Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or by dialing *347 on any mobile phone.

Troopers say the Hyundai Sonata was likely a 2011-2014 model.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
