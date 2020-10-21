‘It was a gruesome scene.’ Deputy shoots Bradenton man who pointed gun at him, sheriff says

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells could only describe the scene his deputy came upon Wednesday morning as “gruesome.”

Deputies on Wednesday morning responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 4300 block of 80th Street West in Bradenton. The first deputy arrived just after 10 a.m. and as he approached the home’s carport, he saw a man stabbing another man “multiple times in his front and back,” Wells said.

As the deputy approached, the suspect backed away from the victim and turned his back to the deputy. When the suspect turned back toward the deputy, he had a gun in his hand, “got into a shooting stance and that’s when the deputy fired a few rounds,” Wells said.

The deputy was not injured.

Both the suspect and the victim were taken to Blake Medical Center in critical condition.

Crime scene units were still investigating the scene and Wells said it was unclear how many shots were fired, but he said that it did not appear the suspect got off a shot.

Wells said the violence started when the suspect confronted his sister’s boyfriend about being late on rent. The house is occupied by the victim, suspect and the suspect’s sister who called 911 to report her brother was “stabbing her boyfriend to death,” Wells said.

“The carport is covered in blood,” Wells said. “It’s a gruesome scene.”

The sister was not injured.

The name of the suspect has not been released as the investigation continues. The deputy, whose name also has not been released, is being placed on administrative leave.

Wells said the deputy was alone as he was the first one to respond and the entire incident was over within a minute. The sheriff noted that the deputy has been with the sheriff’s office for several years and this is the first time he has shot someone.

“He’s a senior deputy and I’m grateful that he wasn’t injured,” Wells said. “He did an outstanding job in the performance of his duties and to protect himself. This is what we train for and you know at any moment things can change and this deputy was ready. This was 10:01 in the morning, not 3 a.m. on a Saturday night. You always have to be alert.”

Wells said deputies have been out to the address on a number of occasions for what he called “civil matters,” because the suspect has previously been “extremely agitated” over the sister’s boyfriend not paying rent. Wells said the most recent call was Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office will release the name of the suspect following the preliminary investigation, Wells said.

